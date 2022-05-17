Xinhuamen, “Gate of New China”, on June 5, 2012, in Beijing. The gate is the formal entrance to the Zhongnanhai governmental compound, where state leaders carry out daily activities. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s top political advisory body hosts special symposium to help digital economy, in sign of easing crackdown
- The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference is holding a special symposium to promote the digital economy after months of crackdowns on Big Tech
- Chinese tech stocks were up in Hong Kong on Tuesday morning amid hope of easing regulatory pressure on the tech sector
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Xinhuamen, “Gate of New China”, on June 5, 2012, in Beijing. The gate is the formal entrance to the Zhongnanhai governmental compound, where state leaders carry out daily activities. Photo: Shutterstock