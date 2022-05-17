The Truth social network logo displayed behind a woman holding a smartphone in this picture illustration taken February 21. Photo: Reuters
Trump’s Truth Social app may raise up to US$50 million before deal closes, filing says

  • A regulatory filing from Digital World Acquisition Corp says Donald Trump’s social media venture could raise the money through convertible notes
  • The filing also revealed that the former US president must wait at least six hours before posting his content on other platforms

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:50pm, 17 May, 2022

