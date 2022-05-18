China bets on open-source RISC-V for chip design. Photo: Reuters
China bets on open-source RISC-V for chip design. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Big Tech

Tech war: China bets on open-source RISC-V for chip design to minimise potential damage from ‘being cut off’ by US sanctions

  • RISC-V International publishes open standard ISA based on US-origin reduced instruction set computer (RISC) principles
  • Experts say China’s adoption of open-source RISC-V architecture would not shield them from all US sanction risks, as US dominates in EDA tools

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 8:30am, 18 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China bets on open-source RISC-V for chip design. Photo: Reuters
China bets on open-source RISC-V for chip design. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE