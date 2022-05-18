An image of Elon Musk is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28. Photo: Reuters
Twitter
Twitter says it will enforce Musk merger agreement as billionaire’s comments cast doubt on his commitment to the deal

  • Twitter’s board said it will enforce the US$44 billion agreement with Musk, who could be released if he shows a material change in the company’s situation
  • Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase stand to gain US$133 million and US$53 million, respectively for advising Twitter, but only if the deal closes

Bloomberg
Updated: 10:02am, 18 May, 2022

