Elon Musk looks at his mobile phone at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on January 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Elon Musk’s SpaceX poised to become the most valuable US start-up at US$125 billion with share sale in secondary market
- SpaceX has indicated to investors that it may offer new shares in a secondary offering later this year, which could value it more than fintech giant Stripe
- It is unknown whether Musk, who has signed a deal to acquire Twitter for US$44 billion, would be involved in the share sale
