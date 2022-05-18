The logo of Tencent is seen at the company’s office in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Tencent reports no revenue growth in first quarter amid regulatory uncertainty and economic headwinds under Covid-19 challenges
- The Hong Kong-listed internet giant posted revenue of 135.5 billion yuan for the three months ended March 31, barely up from a year ago
- Quarterly profit fell by more than half, missing analysts’ estimates, as strict Covid control measures batter China’s economy
