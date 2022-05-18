The logo of Tencent is seen at the company’s office in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Tencent
Tencent reports no revenue growth in first quarter amid regulatory uncertainty and economic headwinds under Covid-19 challenges

  • The Hong Kong-listed internet giant posted revenue of 135.5 billion yuan for the three months ended March 31, barely up from a year ago
  • Quarterly profit fell by more than half, missing analysts’ estimates, as strict Covid control measures batter China’s economy

Iris Deng and Tracy Qu

Updated: 5:41pm, 18 May, 2022

