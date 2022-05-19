Google’s logo seen on a tablet in Moscow on April 15. Photo: AFP
Google
Google’s Russian subsidiary to file for bankruptcy after bank account seized but keep free services like YouTube running

  • Google said it is impossible to pay staff in Russia since authorities seized its bank account, but free services like search and Gmail will remain accessible
  • Google has faced fines over blocking the YouTube account of a TV channel owned by a sanctioned Russian businessman

Updated: 9:46am, 19 May, 2022

