Google’s logo seen on a tablet in Moscow on April 15. Photo: AFP
Google’s Russian subsidiary to file for bankruptcy after bank account seized but keep free services like YouTube running
- Google said it is impossible to pay staff in Russia since authorities seized its bank account, but free services like search and Gmail will remain accessible
- Google has faced fines over blocking the YouTube account of a TV channel owned by a sanctioned Russian businessman
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Google’s logo seen on a tablet in Moscow on April 15. Photo: AFP