Open-source code repositories have become an essential way for developers to quickly collaborate on projects but China’s largest platform for such code will not manually review all repositories, angering programmers. Photo: Shutterstock
Gitee, China’s answer to GitHub, to review all code by temporarily closing open-source projects to the public
- China’s largest open-source code platform will temporarily close public repositories to review their contents before opening them up again
- The policy change, for which no reason was given, comes as Beijing tightens its grip on internet content
