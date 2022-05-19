Chinese Premier Li Keqiang chairs a symposium on stabilising growth, held in southwest China’s Yunnan Province on May 18. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang voices support for tech listings as China-US audit deal remains in limbo

  • China will support online platform companies and digital economy enterprises to raise capital in domestic and overseas markets, Li says
  • Plans by Chinese tech companies to go public in New York have largely stalled after Beijing launched a probe into Didi Global

Jiaxing Li

Updated: 9:00pm, 19 May, 2022

