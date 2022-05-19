Tencent Holdings’ depressed first-quarter results reflect how shrinking economic activity in China has cast a pall over the country’s internet industry. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s tech industry growth loses steam as Tencent’s depressed earnings show impact of economic slowdown, analysts say
- The internet giant’s shares fell 7 per cent in Hong Kong on Thursday to lead a broad-based rout of China tech stocks, a day after posting its lacklustre results
- The government’s recent signal to support China’s digital economy could help spark an industry turnaround in the second half of this year
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Tencent Holdings’ depressed first-quarter results reflect how shrinking economic activity in China has cast a pall over the country’s internet industry. Photo: Shutterstock