Former Arm China CEO Allen Wu speaks at the World Internet Conference held at Wuzhen in 2018. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
Former Arm China CEO Allen Wu speaks at the World Internet Conference held at Wuzhen in 2018. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
Tech /  Big Tech

Controlling stake in Arm China may shift to little-known entity as chip joint venture’s ownership saga drags on

  • Lotcap Group said it has agreed a letter of intent with Chinese shareholders of Arm China to buy a 51 per cent stake in the joint venture
  • The statement did not include any names or specific contact information for Lotcap, apart from an email address

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 8:00am, 20 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Former Arm China CEO Allen Wu speaks at the World Internet Conference held at Wuzhen in 2018. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
Former Arm China CEO Allen Wu speaks at the World Internet Conference held at Wuzhen in 2018. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE