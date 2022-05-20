A concept design for an Apple virtual reality headset by Antonio De Rosa. Apple recently showed its headset to its board in a sign that the project is making progress. Photo: Handout
Apple shows VR headset to board, signalling progress on project that will push iPhone maker into new product category

  • Apple showed off the headset that could combine elements of virtual and augmented reality, after recently ramping up development of its dedicated rOS
  • The device could help expand the nascent industry currently dominated by Facebook owner Meta and its Oculus products

Bloomberg
Updated: 9:57am, 20 May, 2022

