Tencent and Alibaba, China’s biggest internet giants, are said to be making new rounds of job cuts. Photo: AFP
China’s Big Tech sees new wave of job cuts as Covid lockdowns hurt economy
- Staff reduction is happening at various departments in Tencent and Alibaba, according to sources interviewed by the Post and local media reports
- The deepening cuts come amid regulatory uncertainty in the tech sector and a slowing economy dragged down by strict Covid control measures
