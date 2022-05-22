Tencent and Alibaba, China’s biggest internet giants, are said to be making new rounds of job cuts. Photo: AFP
China’s Big Tech sees new wave of job cuts as Covid lockdowns hurt economy

  • Staff reduction is happening at various departments in Tencent and Alibaba, according to sources interviewed by the Post and local media reports
  • The deepening cuts come amid regulatory uncertainty in the tech sector and a slowing economy dragged down by strict Covid control measures

Iris Deng and Tracy Qu

Updated: 12:30pm, 22 May, 2022

