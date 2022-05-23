People line up to get tested at a makeshift nucleic acid testing site outside China Central Television (CCTV) headquarters, amid a Covid-19 outbreak in Beijing, on May 18. Photo: Reuters
exclusive | Beijing mulls reducing hotel quarantine to one week for international travellers with 7+7 policy, sources say
- If the change is enacted, it would be the second reduction in May from previous hotel quarantine requirements of 10 and 14 days, including a week at home
- The deliberation comes amid tightening social controls in Beijing, as the city tries to balance economic growth with China’s ‘dynamic zero’ Covid-19 policy
