People line up to get tested at a makeshift nucleic acid testing site outside China Central Television (CCTV) headquarters, amid a Covid-19 outbreak in Beijing, on May 18. Photo: Reuters
exclusive | Beijing mulls reducing hotel quarantine to one week for international travellers with 7+7 policy, sources say

  • If the change is enacted, it would be the second reduction in May from previous hotel quarantine requirements of 10 and 14 days, including a week at home
  • The deliberation comes amid tightening social controls in Beijing, as the city tries to balance economic growth with China’s ‘dynamic zero’ Covid-19 policy

Zhou Xin
Updated: 11:59am, 23 May, 2022

