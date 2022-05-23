Tencent Holdings chairman and chief executive Pony Ma Huateng’s recent WeChat post has gone viral, as concerns grow about China’s slowing economy. Photo: Reuters
Tencent Holdings chairman and chief executive Pony Ma Huateng’s recent WeChat post has gone viral, as concerns grow about China’s slowing economy. Photo: Reuters
Tencent CEO Pony Ma sparks fresh online discussion about China’s economic pain after sharing viral social media article

  • Pony Ma endorsed to his WeChat contacts an online essay that paints a bleak picture of China’s economy under Beijing’s dynamic zero-Covid-19 policy
  • That social media post reflected an uncharacteristic step for the Tencent founder, who has kept a low profile in recent years

Iris Deng
Iris Deng and Zhou Xin

Updated: 9:00pm, 23 May, 2022

