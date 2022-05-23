Xiaomi plans to release a new smartphone in partnership with Leica in July 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Leica joins forces with Xiaomi for new smartphone after partnership with Huawei ends

  • The new strategic cooperation will see Leica and Xiaomi jointly develop an “imaging flagship smartphone”, slated to be launched in July
  • The break-up with Leica has dealt another blow to Huawei’s dwindling smartphone business, which had thrived at home and abroad

Iris Deng

Updated: 10:00pm, 23 May, 2022

