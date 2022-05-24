The courtyard of the Kuaishou Technology headquarters in Beijing on February 3, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese short video app operator Kuaishou sees revenue jump amid tough first quarter for tech giants
- Kuaishou’s revenue rose 24 per cent, beating analyst estimates amid a tough first quarter for China’s tech sector
- The ByteDance rival has fared better than other Big Tech firms grappling with the effects of 18 months of crackdowns that authorities suggest will end
