Graduates attend a job fair in Wuhan, Hubei Province, Dec. 2, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Job crisis looms for Chinese graduates as tech, new energy vehicle firms stop hiring amid Covid-19 lockdowns
- Such a rapid increase in the number of graduate job offers being withdrawn is only seen when there is a sudden and significant worsening of economic fundamentals
- For the first time in more than two decades, the number of graduates without job offers could significantly outnumber those who have offers
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Graduates attend a job fair in Wuhan, Hubei Province, Dec. 2, 2020. Photo: Xinhua