China’s Blockchain-based Service Network aims to develop a global public infrastructure to deploy and operate all types of blockchain-distributed applications. Illustration: Shutterstock
China’s state-backed BSN pushes new public blockchain network unlinked to cryptocurrencies for international markets
- China’s Blockchain-based Service Network expects to launch a beta version of its Spartan Network for international markets on August 31
- Spartan Network moves BSN another step closer to becoming a one-stop-platform for developers of blockchain-distributed applications
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
China’s Blockchain-based Service Network aims to develop a global public infrastructure to deploy and operate all types of blockchain-distributed applications. Illustration: Shutterstock