Silhouette of mobile user seen next to a screen projection of YouTube’s logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. Photo: Reuters
YouTube CEO touts progress on fighting misinformation, but says work remains
- At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Susan Wojcicki said YouTube was missing 10 to 12 content-violating videos per 100,000 views of videos
- Wojcicki emphasised the progress made by Google’s video streaming service over the past six years, even as falsehoods about Covid-19 and elections have surged
