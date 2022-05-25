A smartphone displays the Twitter account of Elon Musk with a photo of him shown in the background in this illustration photo taken April 14. Photo: AFP
US security regulators have been reluctant to take Elon Musk back to court over Tesla Twitter posts, documents show
- The Securities and Exchange Commission has not taken Musk to court to enforce a 2018 agreement since a judge’s 2019 remarks telling the parties to ‘work this out’
- Musk did not have dozens of tweets about Tesla vetted before posting, as he agreed to four years ago, as lawyers said they did not contain material information
