Two people walk past the Zara clothing brand name at a shopping mall in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Online sales of brands from Uniqlo to Zara plunge in China as Covid-19 lockdowns freeze spending
- Sales turnover for Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo on Tmall was down 33 per cent in April from a year ago, while Spanish apparel retailer Zara saw a plunge of 56 per cent
- China’s e-commerce sector has been hit hard, with disruptions to deliveries and warehouses locked up, while demand for luxury goods has dried up
