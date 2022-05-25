Sohu.com’s reputation has taken a hit on Chinese social media, following the security breach at the Beijing-based company. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese internet firm Sohu’s employees duped by email scam that promised ‘allowances’ to those who provide their banking data
- Two dozen employees at Sohu last week lost about US$6,000 after they fell victim to an email scam that used a hacked account in the company
- While online scams are not uncommon in China, cybersecurity breaches in major hi-tech firms have become rare
