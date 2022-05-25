An opinion piece published by the People’s Daily calls on Chinese companies to adopt more domestic software. Photo: Getty Images
Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily urges China to speed up domestic software development
- The opinion piece echoes Beijing’s drive for technological self-sufficiency, with foreign software regarded as a source of potential threat
- Share of Chinese software developers shot up on Wednesday, as the newspaper calls on business to adopt more domestic software
