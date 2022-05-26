Visual China Group, China’s largest photo and video licensing service, is testing an NFT platform targeting the overseas market using the Ethereum blockchain. Photo: Captured from Vault by 500px
New NFT platform from Visual China, the country’s top photo licensing site, targets overseas users on Ethereum
- The platform called Vault by 500px uses the Ethereum blockchain to issue NFTs that can be bought using cryptocurrency, which is banned in mainland China
- VCG’s new platform joins a previously launched domestic digital collectibles platform to help it ‘form dual art markets at home and abroad’
