A light show featuring 826 drones in China’s southern technology hub of Shenzhen on August 26, 2020. The city has unveiled a new subsidy scheme that covers many electronics, including those from local drone maker DJI, in an effort to boost consumption. Photo: Xinhua
Shenzhen to give out electronics subsidies for Huawei, Oppo, Vivo products to boost economy in China’s southern tech hub

  • Consumers will be able to get back as much as 15 per cent on purchases of eligible home appliances and electronics like smartphones, laptops and drones
  • A preliminary list of eligible products released in April includes more than 3,000 models of Huawei products but none from foreign brands like Apple and Samsung

Iris Deng

Updated: 6:31pm, 26 May, 2022

