The mascot for Alibaba Group Holding’s Taobao e-commerce platform near the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba reports slowest ever revenue growth for March quarter on the back of slowing economy amid pandemic lockdowns
- The Hangzhou-based company says its revenue reached 204.05 billion yuan (US$32.19 billion) for the quarter, beating estimates
- Net income for the 12 months to March 31 fell 59 per cent to 62 billion yuan, worse than expected
