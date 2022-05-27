Employees walk past a logo at the Ant Group headquarters in Hangzhou, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Ant Group grants first dividends to shareholders but Jack Ma chooses not to cash out
- Ant’s dividends paid to Alibaba, which owns 33 per cent of the unicorn, amounted to 3.9 billion yuan (US$622 million), according to data provided by Alibaba
- The fintech giant’s two other major shareholders – Hangzhou Junao and Hangzhou Junhan – have chosen to retain the dividends without cashing out
