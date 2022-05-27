The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold tablet. Sales of the company’s core electronics products achieved record levels in the past year. Photo: SCMP
Chinese computer maker Lenovo reports record-high growth despite a year of controversies at home
- The Beijing-based company’s annual revenue jumped 18 per cent to US$71.6 billion, while profit was up 72 per cent to US$2.0 billion year-on-year, a record high for both
- Lenovo has maintained its lead in the global PC market with a 23.1 per cent market share in the January to March period
