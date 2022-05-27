Baidu-backed video-streaming platform iQiyi posted its first quarterly profit. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s streaming giant iQiyi reports rare quarterly profit after deep job cuts

  • The Nasdaq-listed company, majority-owned by search giant Baidu, made a profit of 169.1 million yuan (US$26.7 million) in the first quarter
  • The quarterly profit, the first after a decade of losses, was in part thanks to stringent cost controls over content and a focus on premium content

Iris Deng
Updated: 9:00pm, 27 May, 2022

