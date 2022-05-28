An installation reading “Follow Our Party Start Your Business” in front of the Tencent Holdings headquarters in Shenzhen, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Tencent restructures its news team as online censorship and competition with short video outfits such as Douyin grows in China

  • The company has appointed a new head for its news service operation and removed some veteran editorial staff from their roles
  • Intensifying online censorship and mounting competition from Douyin and others have changed the newsroom’s focus

Yaling Jiang
Yaling Jiang

Updated: 9:00am, 28 May, 2022

