An installation reading “Follow Our Party Start Your Business” in front of the Tencent Holdings headquarters in Shenzhen, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Tencent restructures its news team as online censorship and competition with short video outfits such as Douyin grows in China
- The company has appointed a new head for its news service operation and removed some veteran editorial staff from their roles
- Intensifying online censorship and mounting competition from Douyin and others have changed the newsroom’s focus
