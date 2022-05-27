Alibaba’s cloud unit turned in a profit for the first time in 13 years. Photo: Shutterstock
Alibaba’s Cloud profit provides a shard of light as slowing economic growth challenges broader e-commerce outlook
- Alibaba’s revenue from the cloud business increased 21 per cent for the year to 100.2 billion yuan
- CEO Daniel Zhang said Alibaba’s cloud business has abundant potential as the country’s total cloud market could reach one trillion yuan by 2025
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Alibaba’s cloud unit turned in a profit for the first time in 13 years. Photo: Shutterstock