Alibaba’s cloud unit turned in a profit for the first time in 13 years. Photo: Shutterstock
Alibaba’s cloud unit turned in a profit for the first time in 13 years. Photo: Shutterstock
Alibaba
Tech /  Big Tech

Alibaba’s Cloud profit provides a shard of light as slowing economic growth challenges broader e-commerce outlook

  • Alibaba’s revenue from the cloud business increased 21 per cent for the year to 100.2 billion yuan
  • CEO Daniel Zhang said Alibaba’s cloud business has abundant potential as the country’s total cloud market could reach one trillion yuan by 2025

Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu

Updated: 10:00pm, 27 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Alibaba’s cloud unit turned in a profit for the first time in 13 years. Photo: Shutterstock
Alibaba’s cloud unit turned in a profit for the first time in 13 years. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE