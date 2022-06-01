An online concert featuring Irish band Westlife became the first success of Tencent’s Channels short video platform on WeChat. Photo: AFP
With concerts and pop stars, Tencent’s Channels emerges as big challenger to short video giants Douyin, Kuaishou

  • Tencent has been organising online concerts featuring major stars from the 1990s and 2000s, such as Lo Ta-yu, Jay Chou and Westlife
  • The growing popularity of WeChat’s Channels could shake up the Chinese short video market, which has been led by ByteDance’s Douyin

Iris Deng

Updated: 8:00am, 1 Jun, 2022

