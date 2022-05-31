This year’s edition of China’s annual 618 shopping festival is expected to serve as a barometer to measure consumer spending nationwide amid the country’s faltering economy. Illustration: Shutterstock
China’s e-commerce giants, led by Alibaba and JD.com, kick off promotions for midyear 618 shopping festival
- JD.com and Pinduoduo started their 618 presales programme on May 23, while Alibaba began its presales campaign on May 26
- The presales period allows consumers to make a deposit, which guarantees a low price, on goods they want to buy ahead of the start of 618 sales
