Chiplets are not replacements for advanced chipmaking, but may help China improve the performance of locally made chips, according to one expert. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Tech war: China experts at odds over role of ‘chiplets’ in helping achieve goal of semiconductor self-sufficiency
- Chiplets, pre-developed silicon dies that can be packaged into a more complex processor, have gained popularity because they reduce design costs
- HiSilicon, the in-house chip design unit of telecoms giant Huawei Technologies Co, is one of the first companies in China to research chiplets
