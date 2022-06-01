The Ant Group headquarters in Hangzhou, China, Feb. 21, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Ant Group appoints HKEX chairman Laura Cha as independent director as restructuring to meet state concerns nears completion
- The appointments of Cha and Yang Xiaolei have increased the number of independent directors to four, accounting for 50 per cent of the board
- The reshuffle comes as a state-directed overhaul of Ant nears completion and after China signalled an easing of a months-long Big Tech crackdown
