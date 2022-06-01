A worker monitors the Sunway TaihuLight supercomputer at the National Supercomputer Center in Wuxi, in eastern China’s Jiangsu province, on August 29, 2020. TaihuLight now ranks sixth on the Top500 after China stopped sharing supercomputer information with the German ranking agency. Photo: AP
China’s supercomputer Sunway TaihuLight falls to sixth place amid reluctance to share data over US sanctions fears
- China’s supercomputing research institutions no longer submit data to the Top500 list because of worsening relationship with the US, a scientist said
- The US topped the latest list with its Frontier system, which is capable of 10 times more calculations per second than Sunway TaihuLight
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A worker monitors the Sunway TaihuLight supercomputer at the National Supercomputer Center in Wuxi, in eastern China’s Jiangsu province, on August 29, 2020. TaihuLight now ranks sixth on the Top500 after China stopped sharing supercomputer information with the German ranking agency. Photo: AP