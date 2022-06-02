This file photo taken on May 26, 2021 shows people walking past the Tencent headquarters in Shenzhen. Photo: AFP
Tencent changes its salary policy to slow the pace of pay rises in latest sign China tech jobs are losing their shine
- Employees who receive a promotion are no longer entitled to an immediate salary increase, according to an internal letter seen by the Post
- Tencent’s workforce numbered 116,200 at the end of March 2022, up from 112,700 at the end of December 2021
