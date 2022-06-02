An attendee tries Oppo’s Find N foldable smartphone at a trade show in Barcelona in February 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi left out of Shenzhen’s 100-million-yuan subsidy even as China’s tech hub expands eligible product list

  • The government made an additional 1,158 products eligible for 100 million yuan (US$15 million) in purchase subsidies as it seeks to stimulate spending
  • Consumers can get a 15 per cent break on 9,407 gadgets and appliances, but none from Apple, Samsung, or Beijing-based Xiaomi

Tracy Qu in Shanghaiand Iris Deng in Hong Kong

Updated: 5:00pm, 2 Jun, 2022

An attendee tries Oppo’s Find N foldable smartphone at a trade show in Barcelona in February 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
