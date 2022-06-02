The logo of Amazon China is seen next to a Kindle e-reader, December 15, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Amazon’s Kindle to close its China e-book service next year, following Airbnb and LinkedIn in exiting mainland market

  • Kindle said it has stopped selling e-book devices to distributors and will shut down the online bookstore service on June 30, 2023
  • The Amazon business unit closed its flagship Kindle store on Tmall, one of the largest e-commerce marketplaces in China, earlier this year

Jiaxing Li in Hong Kongand Yaling Jiang in Shanghai

Updated: 5:01pm, 2 Jun, 2022

