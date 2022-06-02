TikTok has denied a report that it is seeking to return to the Indian market after being banned in 2020. Photo: AFP
TikTok says it remains ‘hopeful’ about returning to India but has no plans to resume operations
- ByteDance-owned TikTok has been banned in India since a deadly border clash between Indian and Chinese troops two years ago
- An Indian news report said this week that ByteDance was planning to partner with Hiranandani Group to bring back TikTok
