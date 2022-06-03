Hillhouse Capital, one of the biggest investors in China’s technology sector, is battling rumours of lay-offs after a market rout that has hit Chinese tech giants in its portfolio. Photo: Handout
Top Chinese venture capital firm Hillhouse beats back lay-off rumours after portfolio hit by plunging tech stocks
- Hillhouse Capital has denied it is undergoing large-scale lay-offs after facing earlier rumours this year about its portfolio amid a tech stock sell-off
- The firm is one of the biggest financiers in China’s tech sector, having made early investments in Tencent, Meituan and JD.com
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Hillhouse Capital, one of the biggest investors in China’s technology sector, is battling rumours of lay-offs after a market rout that has hit Chinese tech giants in its portfolio. Photo: Handout