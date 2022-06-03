Hillhouse Capital, one of the biggest investors in China’s technology sector, is battling rumours of lay-offs after a market rout that has hit Chinese tech giants in its portfolio. Photo: Handout
Hillhouse Capital, one of the biggest investors in China’s technology sector, is battling rumours of lay-offs after a market rout that has hit Chinese tech giants in its portfolio. Photo: Handout
Tech /  Big Tech

Top Chinese venture capital firm Hillhouse beats back lay-off rumours after portfolio hit by plunging tech stocks

  • Hillhouse Capital has denied it is undergoing large-scale lay-offs after facing earlier rumours this year about its portfolio amid a tech stock sell-off
  • The firm is one of the biggest financiers in China’s tech sector, having made early investments in Tencent, Meituan and JD.com

Xinmei Shen
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 7:00am, 3 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hillhouse Capital, one of the biggest investors in China’s technology sector, is battling rumours of lay-offs after a market rout that has hit Chinese tech giants in its portfolio. Photo: Handout
Hillhouse Capital, one of the biggest investors in China’s technology sector, is battling rumours of lay-offs after a market rout that has hit Chinese tech giants in its portfolio. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE