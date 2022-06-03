Hangzhou is taking steps to bolster its e-commerce industry. Photo: AFP
Alibaba’s hometown, Hangzhou, to provide subsidies for e-commerce industry as China moves to shore up battered economy
- The city will establish support mechanisms to help e-commerce enterprises in a variety of areas, including finance, talent, and logistics
- The move is in line with Premier Li Keqiang’s call last month for authorities to spare no effort in stabilising the economy and restoring confidence
