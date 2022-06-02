Huawei Technologies Co now has 20 so-called legions, which are cross-departmental teams focused on specific industries. Photo: Shutterstock
Huawei forms new teams to advance into digital finance, energy, manufacturing, public services sectors amid US sanctions
- The new teams now bring to 20 Huawei’s total number of so-called legions, which are cross-departmental groups that work on specific industries
- These legions reflect Huawei’s goal to expand its revenue sources, while working to stay relevant in the smartphone and telecoms equipment markets
