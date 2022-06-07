Brands have so far not distanced themselves from live-streaming e-commerce star Austin Li Jiaqi, who was a no-show for a Taobao Live session on June 5, 2022. Photo: Weibo
Brands have so far not distanced themselves from live-streaming e-commerce star Austin Li Jiaqi, who was a no-show for a Taobao Live session on June 5, 2022. Photo: Weibo
Chinese top influencer Austin Li Jiaqi’s absence imperils live-streaming campaigns of Taobao, various brands for 618 festival

  • The situation shows the fragility of live-streaming e-commerce programmes built around popular online influencers
  • The stakes are high for Taobao to make up for lost sales from this debacle involving Li, the country’s top live-streaming e-commerce star

Yaling Jiang
Yaling Jiang in Shanghai

Updated: 8:52pm, 7 Jun, 2022

