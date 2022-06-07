Ant Group headquarters in Hangzhou, China, on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Ant Group emerges as ‘less finance and more tech’ two years after mega IPO was called off, analysts say in wake of ESG report
- Ant has been under a state-guided restructuring process since its IPO in Shanghai and Hong Kong was called off in 2020
- Fintech firm will focus on four pillars: digital inclusion, low carbon, technological innovation and an open ecosystem
