Customers browsed computer games at a store in Beijing on September 10, 2021. Photo: AFP
China’s regulators exclude Tencent, NetEase as they approve 60 online game titles in June

  • Among the titles approved were miHoYo’s Keqier Frontier, Perfect World Games’ Black Cat Anecdote Society and Dynasty Legends 2 by Hero Entertainment
  • Games by Tencent Holdings and NetEase were excluded from the latest approvals, continuing the 11-month drought for two of the global industry’s biggest publishers

Pearl Liu and Zhou Xin

Updated: 9:23pm, 7 Jun, 2022

