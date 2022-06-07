Customers browsed computer games at a store in Beijing on September 10, 2021. Photo: AFP
China’s regulators exclude Tencent, NetEase as they approve 60 online game titles in June
- Among the titles approved were miHoYo’s Keqier Frontier, Perfect World Games’ Black Cat Anecdote Society and Dynasty Legends 2 by Hero Entertainment
- Games by Tencent Holdings and NetEase were excluded from the latest approvals, continuing the 11-month drought for two of the global industry’s biggest publishers
