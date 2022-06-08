People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken in Warsaw on September 27, 2013. Photo: Reuters
Elon Musk’s Twitter deal draws lawsuit from investor with five shares seeking info about bots
- John Solak, who owns five Twitter shares, sued the company in Delaware for records related to discussions concerning bot accounts
- The number of fake Twitter accounts has been a hot-button issue for billionaire Elon Musk since he agreed to buy the company for US$44 billion
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken in Warsaw on September 27, 2013. Photo: Reuters