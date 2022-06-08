An employee walks past a logo for ASML, the largest supplier in the world of semiconductor manufacturing machines using photolithography, in Veldhoven, Netherlands, on April 17, 2018. Photo: AFP
Chip-making tools firm ASML to hire 200 staff in China as Covid restrictions ease, including sanctions compliance role
- ASML, known for its critical chip-making tools that use on Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography, is expanding its China workforce 14 per cent this year
- Sanctions from Washington could limit the Dutch firm’s trading partners in the country, but it does business with China’s largest chip maker, SMIC
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
An employee walks past a logo for ASML, the largest supplier in the world of semiconductor manufacturing machines using photolithography, in Veldhoven, Netherlands, on April 17, 2018. Photo: AFP