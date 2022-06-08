An employee walks past a logo for ASML, the largest supplier in the world of semiconductor manufacturing machines using photolithography, in Veldhoven, Netherlands, on April 17, 2018. Photo: AFP
An employee walks past a logo for ASML, the largest supplier in the world of semiconductor manufacturing machines using photolithography, in Veldhoven, Netherlands, on April 17, 2018. Photo: AFP
Tech /  Big Tech

Chip-making tools firm ASML to hire 200 staff in China as Covid restrictions ease, including sanctions compliance role

  • ASML, known for its critical chip-making tools that use on Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography, is expanding its China workforce 14 per cent this year
  • Sanctions from Washington could limit the Dutch firm’s trading partners in the country, but it does business with China’s largest chip maker, SMIC

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:00pm, 8 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An employee walks past a logo for ASML, the largest supplier in the world of semiconductor manufacturing machines using photolithography, in Veldhoven, Netherlands, on April 17, 2018. Photo: AFP
An employee walks past a logo for ASML, the largest supplier in the world of semiconductor manufacturing machines using photolithography, in Veldhoven, Netherlands, on April 17, 2018. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE