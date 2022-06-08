Since being founded in a Beijing residential flat by entrepreneur Zhang Yiming a decade ago, ByteDance has grown at an astonishing pace only recently hampered by China’s crackdown on Big Tech last year.

The company, which also runs Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, received a boost last year when its rival Kuaishou Technology went public in Hong Kong. ByteDance’s private valuation rose along with its rival’s stock right after the initial public offering, before Beijing’s crackdowns started to weigh heavily on the market. Kuaishou has lost roughly 80 per cent of its value since its peak in February 2021.

Rumours have also swirled about ByteDance’s plans for an IPO, which sources previously told the Post have been postponed over new regulations. The company issued a statement in April 2021 saying it has no plans for a public listing.

Some of ByteDance’s long-term investors, mainly venture capital funds, have been trying to cash out. Tiger Global Management, which has held equity in the company since 2018, estimated the company’s valuation at less than US$300 billion. Sequoia China, which invested in ByteDance as early as 2014, has denied a Monday report from The Wall Street Journal that it valued the company at just US$180 billion.

A Sequoia China representative declined to comment on ByteDance’s current valuation. ByteDance and Tiger Global did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

As with many Chinese tech companies, ByteDance’s prospects for profit growth in the domestic market remain clouded by tightened regulations. The central government has become more intrusive in regulating short video content. A new law governing the use of recommendation algorithms went into effect in March.

ByteDance also faces increased competition, especially from Tencent, which has introduced a new short video service to its ubiquitous messaging app WeChat.

But TikTok remains extremely popular overseas, with 1 billion users across the globe, compared with 600 million daily active users on Douyin. The Chinese app’s popularity has even invited political scrutiny in countries like India, where it has been banned since 2020, and the US.

In a major corporate reshuffle in Nov 2021, former chief financial officer (CFO) Chew Shou Zi, who previously helped pave Xiaomi Corp’s way to an IPO, stepped down from that role to focus on his work as chief executive of TikTok.

A month earlier, ByteDance hired another CFO, veteran corporate lawyer Julie Gao, who has advised many Chinese technology companies on public listings and other transactions.